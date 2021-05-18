Track records continue to fall in Cameron
The Ladysmith track and field team was on the road last Thursday night as the Lumberjills took home the team title and the boys place third. Two more records were bettered by the Lumberjills as Kylee Becker leaped to 35’2.75” in the triple jump and Allison Clark jumped 17’ 0.5” in the long jump as both continue to add to their own records in the each event.
Top scorers on the girl’s side were Becker with 32 points, Allison Clark scored 30 points, Emerson Clark earned 16 points, Tori Thorpe earned 10 points, Hope Burke scored 8.5 and Raemalee Smith brought in eight points for the Lumberjills as they went on to a first place finish with 133 points ahead of Bloomer in second place with 81 points and third place Cameron with 56 points.
On the Boy’s side, the Lumberjacks scored 52 points for a third place finish behind second place Barron and first place, Cumberland.
Leading scorers for the Jacks were Daniel Dahlstron with 17 points, who continues his impressive hurdles performances. Pete West went on to score 12 points in the distance runs and Riley Anderson scored 11 points in the Lumberjack’s third place finish last Thursday night.
