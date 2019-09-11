Jacks fall at home to Tigers
The Ladysmith football team returned home last Friday after a big come from behind victory a week earlier in Barron and were looking to continue the momentum against the Northwestern Tigers in Heart O’ North action.
Unfortunately the Jacks ran into a tough Tigers team that got everything the Jacks could dish out as they went on to a 42-0 shut out over the Lumberjacks.
The first quarter started off slow as the Tigers only scored one touchdown to take a 7-0 lead into the second quarter, but the Tigers added three scores to take a 38-0 lead into halftime.
The Tigers scored two more times in the third quarter and held the Jacks offense scoreless on their way to their 42-0 victory in conference play.
Offensively, the Jacks were held to 49 yards passing, and 63 yards rushing for a total of 112 yards of total offense. Carter Closs had three receptions for 32 yards as he had 23 yards rushing as did team mate, Peyton Rogers.
Defensively the Jacks were led by Closs, who finished with 10 tackles as Tru Dupee had 5.5 tackles and Rogers finished with four and a half. Wade Stager finished the night with two big tackles for loss as one was for a huge sack in the second quarter.
The Jacks are currently 1-2 as they head to Cameron this Friday to take on the newly added Comets to the Heart O’ North Conference, with kick off scheduled for 7 p.m.
