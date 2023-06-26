The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host an educational hunting webinar for people interested in learning how to hunt black bears in Wisconsin on Wednesday, July 12.
“Wisconsin has a strong bear hunting tradition, and the opportunity generates a lot of interest from hunters,” said Bob Nack, DNR Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation Team Supervisor. “Due to the high level of interest and permit wait times, many hunters don’t get the chance to gain a lot of bear hunting experience. This webinar will provide a basic understanding of what it takes to hunt Wisconsin black bears.”
Following a presentation by DNR staff, the audience will have opportunities to ask questions that panelists will answer at the end of the program. The webinar will be recorded and available online.
Contact the DNR if you or your organization is interested in hosting a Learn to Hunt bear program.
When: Wednesday, July 12 at noon
Where: Tune in via Youtube. The webinar will be recorded and can be viewed on YouTube any time using the same link.
