Raider boys defeat Warriors
The Bruce boy’s basketball team was at home last Thursday night in Bruce as they hosted the Winter Warriors in East Lakeland Conference action.
The Red Raiders started off a bit slow, but picked up the pace in the first half as they took a 42-26 lead into the locker room at the half. In the second half the Raiders continued their up tempo pace as they out scored the Warriors 39-28 as they went on to a 81-54 victory at home as they currently sit at 4-2 in the conference standings and 7-5 overall.
Leading the way last Thursday night for the Raiders was Chris Brockman with 18 points, four rebounds and assists. Brady Gauthier went on to finish with 13 points as Leo Zimmer scored eleven. Dan Brockman finished with eight points as Dom Tinker had seven as Mitchell Lehman, Dexter Roatch, Jake Thome and Drew Chafer all scored six for the Red Raiders.
The Raiders will be home as they host Cornell on Friday night in conference play before taking on Gilman next Tuesday in non-conference action.
