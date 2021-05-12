Ladysmith track claims team titles, Becker breaks own record
The Ladysmith track teams were in the zone last Thursday night in Phillips as both the boys and girl’s teams claimed team titles with several athletes finishing in the top two in their events as well as another record getting bettered as Kylee Becker continued to increase her already distance in the triple jump as she extended it to 34’7”.
On the girl’s side, the Jills took home nine first place finishes as Becker led the way with four as she took first in the 100M hurdles, 300M Hurdles, long jump and triple jump. Emerson Clark claimed first in the pole vault, Raemalee Smith was first in the 100M dash, Madison Read was first in the high jump. The girl’s 800M relay team of Holly Rands, Madi Kempen, Cora Gerber and Sara Kostka place first as did the 3200M relay team of Rachel Sovacool, Hope Burki, Katrina Stanger and Taylor Ptacek.
Claiming second place finishes for the Jills were Allison Clark in the 100M hurdles, long jump and triple jump. Emerson Clark was second in the 200M dash. Sovacool was second in the 3200M run, Rachel Kostka in the pole vault, Smith in the high jump, Tristen Simon in the discus and the girl’s 400M relay team of Rands, Kempen, Gerber and Sarah Kostka.
On the boy’s side the Lumberjacks came away with seven first place finishes and two second place finishes as Bishop Peterson and Daniel Dahlstrom each placed first in two events.
Peterson claimed first in the 100M and 200M dashes as Dahlstrom swept the hurdle events claiming first in the 110M high hurdles and 300M hurdles.
Riley Anderson was first in the pole vault, Pete West claimed first in the 1600M run and was part of the 3200M relay team with Anderson, Blake Prince and Ethan Stewart.
Prince also earned second in the 800M run and Stewart was second in the 3200M run.
In the team scores, it was the Jills in first with 203 points to second place Phillips 108.66. The Jacks were first with 106 points to Hurley’s 94 points.
