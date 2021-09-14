LUMBERJILL WALL

LUMBERJILL WALL – The Ladysmith Lumberjills were aggressive at the net all night as you see above as they get this big block last Thursday night n their three set sweep of the Hayward Hurricanes at home 25-19, 25-17 and 25-21. – Photo by Ari Brost

 

