Best claims title at regional
The Flambeau Falcons were in Chequamegon this weekend as they had four wrestlers looking to advance their seasons in the WIAA tournament series as they look to finish the year off in Madison at the WIAA State Championship at the Kohl Center.
In the end it was one Falcon advancing on as junior, and returning state qualifier, Bryce Best took the mat at 170 pounds for the Falcons.
Best received two byes on the day to advance to the final, where he went on to a tech fall victory over Beau Mullins of Chequamegon by the score of 18-1. Best is set to take on Nick Hillman of Boyceville in the opening round of Saturday’s sectional tournament in Edgar as he looks to punch his second straight ticket to Madison for the Flambeau wrestling team in three years.
Finishing their seasons for the Falcons were Nathan Rymarkiewicz at 138 with a fourth place finish, Hayden Heath took third at 145 pounds and Morgan Smith finished third for the Falcons at 220 pounds.
The WIAA Sectional tournament is this Saturday in Edgar as the top three finishers in each weight class will advance to the WIAA State Championships next week in Madison.
