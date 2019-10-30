Jills down Lakers, Fall to Saints in second round of Regional
The Ladysmith volleyball team got the WIAA tournament series underway last Tuesday night as the hosted the Shell Lake Lakers in the first round of the regional.
As the Jills took the floor Tuesday night against the Lakers, coach, Tammy Peggar’s Jills came to play with a game plan they felt confident in. In set one, it looked like Shell Lake might easily take the set as the Jills fell behind 2-6. With a back and forth battle for each point, Abby Meltz, Rian Engelhardt, Emily Egle, and Emerson Clark all had kills in the set to finally tie the score 13 all. The Jills kept the lead in the set from that point on and won 25-22. In the second set the two teams were tied 23 all before a kill at the net by Egle, an assist by Faith Meltz and another kill by Alli Clark as well as an assist by Egle, ended the set by a close 25-23 victory for the Jills. “While the team was playing well tonight, we felt that we should be winning the sets by a lot more. We wanted to hit hard and really make a statement in this set. The team did just that, using great team work they defeated Shell Lake in the 3rd set 25-13. There was a lot of action tonight in this match. It was good to have the team play well, especially our seniors, in their last home match of the season. The team had 39 kills, 12 by Rian Engelhardt, seven, by Allison Clark, and six by Faith Meltz. The team had 93 percent serving which is a great percentage. Mady Clark, Emily Egle and Rian Engelhardt had 100 percent,” coach Peggar pointed out
After a convincing home opening win in the regional on Tuesday the Jills advanced to Thursday nights match up to face the number one seed on the road as they took on St. Croix Falls, who will join the HON conference next season. The Jills knew that this would be a tough match. “I was proud of the team in their effort tonight. We knew we would need to play a lot of good defense and also play smart. We were able to score more points on this solid team, than many of the other teams did this season,” stated coach Peggar.
The Jills lost Thursday’s match, 16-25, 19-25, 16-25, and ended their season but had great teamwork and solid play in their final match of the season. “Our serve receive and main defensive players, Rian, Mady and Abby, did a terrific job tonight in the back court. Mady had 15 digs and Abby had 11 and Rian added five. Passing the ball, Abby had 32 passes, Mady, 26 and Rian, 16. The team was praised by the referees as doing a tremendous job. That was nice to hear. At the net, the team recorded 27 kills on this fine team. Rian and Allison each had 6, Faith Meltz had five, Emerson had four, Egle,three and Abby Meltz, two and Mady, one from the backcourt! Faith had 11 assists and Emily had 10, setting well for us on the night. 100% serving went to Abby Meltz with 11 attempts. Mady Clark also served well at 91%. This team has been well rounded and balanced all season. I am proud of our 4 seniors, Faith, Mady, Rian and Emily for leading this team. They have each brought something different to add. It has been a privilege to coach all 9 of these varsity players this year. They have worked hard and have a passion for the sport that is undeniable. They end this season placing 3rd in the HON conference with a record of 5-3,” coach Peggar commented.
“The Jills express their deep appreciation to everyone for all the support they have received this season. It is nice to see the gym full at home matches and we also had good crowds at our away matches. Recognition night for all who participated in volleyball, as well as parents and/or those interested, is Monday, Nov. 4 in the LMHS cafeteria from 5 to 6:15 pm,” coach Peggar concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.