Flambeau girl’s basketball team receive awards
The Flambeau girls basketball team completed the 19-20 season winning the conference. Some of the individual awards that would have been handed out at the end of the season awards banquet are Hailey Opachan receiving second team all conference, a captain award and top free throw percentage. Kim vanDoorn receiving a captain award. Courtney Riel receiving all conference honorable mention, a captain award and most blocks. Abby Bratanich receiving second team all conference, highest field goal percentage, and most assists. Kristen Lawton receiving first team all conference, leading rebounder, most steals, and leading scorer. I would like to thank our JV girls for working every night to make the varsity better. I would also like to wish our seniors good luck in their future in whatever they decide to put their energy into. Remember in this time when there seems like there is not much to do you can always be working on something to make your team better for next year.
