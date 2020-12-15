Raiders cage the Bobcats in opener
The Bruce boy’s basketball team got off to a great start in the first game of the season under new head coach, Ed Lanzer as they took on the Birchwood Bobcats last Tuesday night at home.
The game got off to a choppy start on both sides, but saw the Red Raiders get into a rhythm as they began to run away a bit as they headed into half time with a 35-27 lead.
In the second half the Raider continued to keep up the pressure on both ends of the court as they saw four players finish in double figures as they ran away with the victory with the score 73-50.
Matthew Popowich led the Raiders in scoring as he finished the night with 20 points. Jake Thome was tough in the lane as he went on to score 17 points. Dan Brockman and Ryan Popowich also finished in double digits as Brockman scored 12 points and Popowich had ten. Chris Brockman and McCoy Manske also chipped in with six points on the night to help the Red Raiders in the 23 point home victory.
The Red Raiders will be on the road this Friday as they head to Shell Lake to take on the Lakers and then will be in Clear Lake next Tuesday to take on the Warriors. The Red Raiders are currently 1-0 to start the 20-21 season.
