Ladysmith runs at Cameron
The Ladysmith high school cross country teams competed in their second meet of the season on Thursday, September 10, in a five team Heart of the North meet in Cameron.
The high school boys finished the night as the team champions as they were led by Jack West with a second place finish. Ehtan Stewart was third, Pete West finished fourth, Eli Rogers qwas sixth and Blake Prince finished just out of the top ten with an eleventh place finish. Personal bests by eah of the top five finishers for the Jacks wre achieved as well as Mitchell Lehman, Bishop Peterson and Nicholas Sovacool running their best times of the season in Cameron.
On the girl’s side it was the Jills finishing in third place as they were led by Raemalee Smith’s second place finish followed by Maddy Nybakke’s twelfth place finish. Rounding out the top five finishers for the Jills were Kylee Becker, Rachel Sovacool, who picked up her 1500 career win as well as Hope Burki. Smith and Taylor Ptacek also hit personal best times as well at the Cameron meet. “We had some great finishes tonight, both in terms of places and times. Our boys team picked up a huge win tonight. Northwestern boys have been the best team in the conference for the last 11 years and our boys were able to beat them tonight. Between our boys and girls teams we had seven runners earn medals by finishing in the top 12. We had several runners run their fastest times ever in a CC race tonight as well. I look forward to seeing what the rest of the season brings,” head coach, Jake Ebner concluded.
