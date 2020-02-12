Falcon girls down Trojans on Cancer Benefit night
The Flambeau girl’s basketball team had three games last week as they finished the week 2-1 taking on Cornell, Lake Holcombe as well as closing out the week at home to take on the New Auburn Trojans in front of a packed crowd to close out a week of raising money for cancer.
On Tuesday the Falcons were on the road as they took on Cornell. Flambeau cruised to a victory on the road as they downed the Chiefs 56-34. “We had a solid night on both ends of the floor. Our offense was a balanced attack with Courtney Riel dumping in 14pt, Kristen Lawton with 13 points, six steals and seven assists, Abby Bratanich added 12 points and pulled down 9 rebounds,” stated head coach Mandy Bratanich.
On Thursday the Falcons were back on the road to the south as they took on Lake Holcombe as the Cheiftains stunned the Falcons as they went on to a 52-40 victory to hand the Falcons their first conference loss of the season for the second straight year. “We knew that playing Lake Holcombe at home wasn’t going to easy especially after only beating them by 1 earlier in the season. We needed to take care of the ball and that proved to be our biggest hurdle on the night as Lake Holcombe forced 31 turnovers. and never found a rhythm on offense. Holcombe played a physical game and made us very uncomfortable, and we never found a rhythm on offense.
Leading us was Kristen Lawton with 11 points, Hailey Opachan with nine points and seven rebounds, Courtney Riel with eight points. Abby Bratanich added seven assists and six steals on the night,” coach Bratanich added.
Kristen Lawton finished the night with 11 points as Hailey Opachan scored nine points. Courntny Riel went on to score eight points as Abby Bratanich chipped in with eight.
On Friday night the Falcon girls took the floor for the second game of the double header against New Auburn as they were part of the Cancer Benefit that helped raise $17,000 for area groups and families fighting cancer as they downed the Trojans 41-34. “We started slow getting down 10-1 and had to fight our way back into the game to be only down by one at half. We were able to regroup at half time and gain control in the second half finishing with the win. We have been working on getting more balance in our offense and it is starting to show with a more girls getting in the scoring column. Hailey Opachan led us 11 points, Kristen Lawton and Courney Riel each added 8 eight points and Abby Bratanich chipped in six points. Kristen Lawton pulled down seven boards on the night as well,” coach Bratanich concluded.
