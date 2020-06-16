2020 Season Structure Finalized
Following review of relevant science and extensive public input presented by staff, the NRB approved the 2020 bag limits and season dates. Highlights from the season structure include:
North duck zone will open one week earlier than last season, resulting in two statewide openers, one for the North on Sept. 26 and one for the South and Mississippi zones on Oct. 3. The regular duck season will run for 60 days;
A 92-day regular goose season with a second split in the South Canada goose zone resulting in a goose season that is open during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays;
An increase in the hen mallard daily bag limit (from one to two) based on US Fish and Wildlife Service season framework; and
A decrease in the scaup bag limit to one scaup for 15 days and two scaup for 45 days based on U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service season framework.
View the full 2020 season structure here.
2021 Waterfowl Zones Approved
The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board approved the 2021 waterfowl zones at its May meeting.
The DNR will move forward with a three-zone/one-split structure that includes the North Zone, South Zone and an Open Water Zone, which would begin 500 feet from the shore on the coasts of Lake Michigan and Green Bay and extend out into the lakes. The Mississippi River Zone will be eliminated and areas in that current zone will be included in the existing South Zone.
Updated Waterfowl Management Plan Now Available
The 2020-2030 Wisconsin Waterfowl Management plan is now available!
The DNR and waterfowl/conservation organizations throughout Wisconsin have been working collaboratively on this plan over the past year and a half with the goal of developing a plan that lays out the management actions needed to improve waterfowl populations, waterfowl research, waterfowl surveys and hunter satisfaction over the next decade in the state of Wisconsin.
If you have any thoughts or feedback on the plan, please contact Taylor Finger or Jeff Williams. We look forward to implementing this plan over the next 10 years to benefit both waterfowl and the people that enjoy them.
