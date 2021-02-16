Stanger finished runner-up, Vollendorf places sixth at state tournament
The Ladysmith Lumberjacks headed to Wausau this past weekend with three wrestlers looking for what all state wrestlers are this time of year, a state title.
This year, with COVID, the WIAA State Tournament was broken up into three separate venues as the division three tournament took place at Wausau West High School.
Coming off a state runner-up a year ago, senior Lumberjack, Wade Stanger looked to return for a chance to cap off an excellent wrestling career for the Lumberjacks with a title.
In the first round, Stanger showed why he is the second ranked wrestler in the state with a pin in 4:42 over Diego Morales of Cedar Grove Belgium to set up a semi-final match-up against the third ranked wrestler in state, Spencer Karaban of Coleman.
In the semi-final, it was Stanger getting the take down right to Karaban’s back to earn the fall at 4:28 to set up the rematch everyone wanted against Tanner Gaffey of St. Croix Falls.
In the final, Stanger found himself down 2-0 after the first period and eventually went on to fall by a decision of 7-1, but it was Stanger finishing out his career for the Lumberjacks with a second place finish as the senior finishes out the season with 15-3 record as he becomes one of seven wrestlers to qualify for the state tournament three times as he caps off a great four-year career as a two-time state runner up for the Ladysmith Lumberjacks at heavy weight.
Fellow senior, Derick Vollendorf also entered his third state wrestling tournament and was looking to return to the podium as he did his first time he qualified for the state meet. But to do so he had to get past his opening round opponent Bryer Christel of Reedsville, who was ranked fourth in the state coming going into the tournament.
Vollendorf stunned the Reedsville crowd and proved he belonged with the best in the state at 126 pounds when the referee slapped the mat at 4:00 as Vollendorf earned the fall to advance to the semifinal in Wausau.
In the semi final, Vollendorf fell to eventual runner-up Tarrin Riley of Mineral Point by a decision of 8-2.
In the wrestle back, Vollendorf fell to eventual fourth place finisher Jericho Helser of Shiocton by a score of 8-3.
In the sixth place match it was Vollendorf and Christel back on the mat as Vollendorf took the mat one last time for the Ladysmith Lumberjack wrestling program.
Vollendorf left it all on the mat as he left his legacy as a Lumberjack wrestler one last time as he came up short in a tough 6-4 decision as he went on to place sixth to reach the podium for the Lumberjacks.
Vollendorf became the sixth wrestler in school history to qualify three time for state as well as surpassed 100 wins in his career for the Lumberjacks. Vollendorf finished the year with a 13-6 overall record for the Lumberjacks.
Also qualify for the state tournament was Clayton Roscoe at 120 pounds as he entered his first tournament with a 16-2 record. Roscoe went on to lose his first match to eventual state runner-up Colten Klemm of Manawa and then fell in the wrestle back to sixth place finisher, Troy Dolphin of Kenosha Christian Life.
Roscoe finished out a great sophomore season with a record of 16-4 with two more shots to medal at the state wrestling tournament.
