#3 - Raemalee Smith is named Player of the Year as Freshman
In what usually takes three or four years to accomplish, Ladysmith Lumberjill freshman, Raemalee Smith did in here first year of varsity competition as she was named the Heart O’ North Player of the Year last season.
The standout freshman took the conference by storm as she helped lead the Lumberjacks to a third place conference finish at 12-4 and 18-6 overall.
Smith was the conference leader in points per game with 14.8 and tied for second in assists with 2.9 as she was voted to top individual honor last year by the HON conference coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.