Ride Across Wisconsin

Ride Across Wisconsin event held this weekend, Aug. 20-21. 

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds trail users that certain sections of several state trails will be used as part of the Ride Across Wisconsin event held this weekend, Aug. 20-21. Trail users should be aware of the large increase in the number of bicyclists and spectators on the La Crosse River, Elroy-Sparta, 400, Glacial Drumlin and Hank Aaron state trails.

The annual Ride Across Wisconsin bike ride is a fundraiser for the Wisconsin Bicycle Federation to promote biking opportunities across the state. This year, the 235-mile route will take riders from La Crosse to Milwaukee on five state trails. While these trails will continue to be open to the public during the event, the DNR suggests finding an alternative recreation location during the outlined high-use time frames.

