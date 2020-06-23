Senior Spotlight: Kylee Millin

Name: Kylee Millin
School: Ladysmith High School
Sports: Swimming and Diving, Basketball, Track and Field
Awards/Accolades: All-Area Award in Basketball, Team-Captain in Swimming and Diving, Basketball, and Track and Field, 2nd Team All Conference in Track and Field, two time sectional qualifier in Swimming and Diving, member of Track and Field Regional Champion
Biggest influence: The biggest influence would be my family always being there supporting me through all the years with my successes or injuries.
What’s the one thing that you have taken away from being a student/athlete? One thing I’ve taken away from being a student athlete is time management. Not only having time for my academics and athletics but making time for my family and friends.
Looking back, what advice would give to all the future athletes that
have aspirations of being great athletes? My advice to future athletes is there is more to sports then just the amount of playing you get. Spend time with your teammates, be a leader and be a team player.
What advice do you have for next year’s seniors? Not only to next years seniors but to all athletes, do not wish away your athletic career. Enjoy every moment because you never know when it’s your last.
What do you hope to be remembered for? I want to remembered for always being there to support my team even when I wasn’t able to compete.
What are your biggest/best moments or memories of your playing career? I will always have all the memories with my teammates but the biggest memory I have is on senior night I was able to score one last time after being injured all season.
What will you miss most about competing as an athlete in high school? What I will miss most about competing is making new friends from other teams and team bonding moments.
Plans for after high school? My future plans are attending UW-Oshkosh for a major in Special Education.
