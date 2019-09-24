Knights shutout Falcons for homecoming victory
The Lake Holcombe/Cornell Knights hosted the Flambeua Falcons last Friday night as the Knights celebrated their homecoming with a dominating 45-0 victory over the Falcons.
The First quarter started out slow as the Knights took the early 8-0 lead on a Kaden Kinney, one yard touchdown run that was capped off by Josh Jones’ two point conversion run.
The Knights went on to score three times in the second quarter as Jones scored on a six yard run, Tate Sauerwein scored on a five yard run as well as 59 yard reception from Kinney that brought the score to 27-0 after Sauerwein’s extra point kick was successful.
The Knights would score again in the third quarter as Sauerwein scored from 55 yards out to take the 33-0 lead.
The fourth quarter saw the Chieftains score two more times as Kaden Crank was on the receiving end of a Kinney 10 yard pass as the Knights scored once more on a four yard run to come away with the 45-0 shutout on their homecoming.
The Cheiftains went on to gain 470 total yards offensively as Sauerwein finished with 124 yards rushing and 59 yards receiving on the night. Kinney went on to throw for 122 yards as he finished the night five for nine.
Defensively the Knights were led by Kinney who finished with six tackles and an interception as Brock Flater had five tackles on the night.
The Falcons were led by Riley Ewer, who finished with 41 yards rushing as Ben Kopacz had 11 yards receiving as Kimon Gray had ten.
The Knights are on the road this Friday night as they will be in Elmwood/Plum City as the Falcons are home as they host Grantsburg on their homecoming.
