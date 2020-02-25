Jills finish regular season 17-5
The Ladysmith Lumberjills looked to wrap up the regular season last week with two final conference games at home as they hosted Bloomer and Hayward as they prepare for the WIAA play-offs this Friday night.
On Tuesday last week, the Jills hosted Bloomer, who jumped out early on in the first half as they took a 36-13 lead over the JIlls at the half.
In the second half the Jills fought back as they out scored the Blackhawks 28-22, but the first half was too much as they fell 58-41.
Emily Egel and Raemalee Smith both finished the night with 15 points as Allison Clark chipped in with four points in the Jill’s home loss.
On Friday night the Jills looked to close out the regular season on senior night as they hosted Hayward. Honoring the four seniors, Kylee Millin, Emma Dieckman, Faith Meltz and Emily Egle the Jills looked to send the seniors off with a win as they took an 11 point lead into halftime as they were up on the Hurricanes 27-16 at the break.
In the second half, the Jills kept up the pressure as they out scored Hayward 31-17 as they cruised to a 58-33 victory to close out the regular season with an overall record of 17-5.
Smith was the leading scorer Friday night with 18 points as Egle finished with eight. Kamia Silva, Emma Dieckman and Allison Clark all finished with seven points in the Jills home victory over the Hurricanes.
The Jills have a first round bye as they wait to see who they will host in the second round Friday night at home as they take on the winner of the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser versus Grantsburg game. Tip-off for Friday’s game is 7 p.m.
(0) comments
