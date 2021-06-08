Knights capture share of conference title
The Lake Holcombe/Cornell Knight’s softball team had a big week last week as they had three games on their schedule as they took on two of the top teams in the East Lakeland Conference standings as they hosted first place Northwoods on Tuesday, traveled to Flambeau on Friday and then competed in non-conference action Saturday in Chetek.
On Tuesday, last week, the Knights and Evergreens were facing off in what would decide the conference title as the Knights were able to score early in the bottom of the first to go up 1-0 which stayed the score for the final as the Knights got the big victory at home to put themselves in position for a share of the conference title with a win Friday over the Falcons.
On Tuesday thought the Knights were able to out hit the Evergreens as star pitcher Izzy Clark held off Northwoods giving up no hits in seven innings as she sat down 13 batters in the victory.
On Friday, the Knights traveled to Tony to take on the Flambeau Falcons as both teams started slow until a five run inning in the third for the Knights opened up the scoring as they went on to an 11-0 victory to capture a share of the conference title.
Michaih Galster led the way at the plate with two hits and two RBIs on the day as Brooke Anderson also drove in two runs on a triple while Izzy Clark also had two RBIs on the day.
Clark gave up just three hits to the Falcons in six innings as she stuck out 12 Falcons in the victory.
On Saturday, the Knights were in non-conference action in Chetek as they took on the Bulldogs in a scorcher.
The Knights picked up a 9-7 victory as they now sit a 14-3 on the season.
Michaiah Turchen, Grace Harycki, Teaira Spaeth and Alyssa Helland each drove in runs for the Knights in the victory as Clark picked up another win, her third of the week for the Knights.
The Knights have a first round bye in the WIAA tournament as they will take on the winner of the Boyceville vs. Spring Valley game on Mon. June 14 at home.
