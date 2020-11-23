Sport's Column

With sports pretty much at a stand still, I guess you have to read my point of view this week on my roller coaster weekend of watching football in the state of Wisconsin.
It started with the Badgers on Saturday, and I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was to watch the Badgers play Northwestern. I mean what more could the defense do to keep them in the game for four quarters just to watch the offense give the ball away five times. Here comes a cliche, but you can’t win when you give the ball over that many times and put your defense on the field with little rest.
With little to no running game, (I guess we have been spoiled for too long) the Badgers offense ran into a well coached Wildcats program. For whatever reason we seem to struggle whenever we are on the road and playing Northwestern.
The question I had was the late decision to not attempt the field goal and get within striking distance in the fourth quarter. I guess when you are playing great defense, that is the call you make but I really thought we attempt the field goal and give yourself a chance to win it in the end.
Speaking of field goals. The Packers did everything the could to lose to the Colts Sunday in Indianapolis. I mean, what a first half and then..... the second half happened.
How do you beat Green Bay you ask? Keep Aaron Rogers off the field! The Colts did just that as the offense took very few snaps in the third quarter. I mean Frank Reich and Philip Rivers were destined to be together as both have that old school mentality. Add in a running game of Jonathan Taylor, who we as Badger fans have seen doing what he did Saturday in the Red and White and the Colts came out with the overtime victory.
Again, turn overs and a decision to go for it on fourth down in the fourth quarter in field goal range was a questionable call when you have in my opinion the best field goal kicker, especially in doors standing on the sideline. I guess the Injury to Crosby may have come into play, but he could have nailed it and put the Packers in position to win it at the end of regulation. I also have to remember though that Rogers had a wide open Tunyan on third down in the red zone in regulation, but he decided to go to Davante Adams, which, why wouldn’t you for the win?
In the end, the Packers have to play a full four quarters to beat a good team that is well coached.
I saw that Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had a great game other than the fumble that led to the Colts victory got death threats over the turnover, and for that I have to ask... .REALLY?
In the end it is just a game people. I mean don’t get me wrong, I love my Packers, but to do that to an elite athlete who most of us couldn’t tie his shoes is absolutely ridiculous! Even though he gets paid money to make plays, which he did all game long. I don’t think that the one play deserves anyone to treat a human like that.
Anyway, rant over! With basketball underway I am anxious to see what the season brings after break. I know schools will probably have to make some big decision as winter seasons are up in the air. I just remind you be open minded and safe when dealing with the protocols being put in place to allow these kids to play sports. I look forward to the start of new season and look forward to seeing and catching the moments that will be published in the sport’s section this coming winter.
As always I would say FIND A WAY, but I hope we begin to live in the quote of DOUBLE K ALL THE WAY!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.