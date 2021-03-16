55th Annual Wisconsin Indian Head Country’s Governors Fishing Opener April 30 – May 2
HISTORY - Wisconsin Indian Head Country’s Governors Fishing Opener will be the 55th Annual in 2021. It was started back in 1965 by Governor Warren Knowles and Wisconsin Indian Head Country. The Opener is moved around the Indian Head Area, which consists of the 24 northwestern counties of Wisconsin. The location works on a bid basis.
The last time the Opener was held in Hayward was in 2015.
PURPOSE - The purpose of the Governors Fishing Opener is for the advancement of tourism in the area. Although the Governor is invited, this is not a political event. The main emphasis is put on the media people who attend the Opener. These are the people who will give exposure to the area through their articles, stories, etc. and this in turn gets the area the promotion.
REGISTRANTS - The Opener is attended by invitation only. The Registrants are key people in Media, Business, and State Government. The Media People represent Television, Radio, and Print from Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa. Because of limited space availability the public is not able to participate except for local sponsors and VIP’s, Guides, and committee people.
FISHING/GUIDES - The participants will be fishing the Chippewa Flowage on Saturday, May 1st, and the morning of Sunday, May 2nd. This is not a tournament and we do promote catch and release. The participants get a chance to fish on their own or with a local person who has donated their time and boat. We do give out a plaque to the largest fish caught over the weekend in the following categories: Bass (Released)/Northern/ Walleye/Largest Stringer of Panfish.
FRIDAY
EventTimeLocation
REGISTRATION 11:00 - 4:00 HAYWARD LAKES VISITORS CENTER
SPORT SHOW11:00 – 2:00 FISHING HALL OF FAME
HOSPITALITY HOUR 5:30 - 6:30 SEVENWINDS CASINO
BANQUET 6:30 SEVENWINDS CASINO
PROGRAM FOLLOWING BANQUET SEVENWINDS CASINO
SATURDAY
EventTimeLocation
BREAKFAST 6:00 - 8:00 THE LANDING
LUNCH 11:30 - 1:00 TREELAND RESORTS
HOSPITALITY HOUR 5:30 - 6:30 SEVENWINDS CASINO
BANQUET 6:30 SEVENWINDS CASINO
AUCTION FOLLOWING BANQUET SEVENWINDS CASINO
SUNDAY
EventTimeLocation
BREAKFAST 6:00 - 8:00 THE LANDING
AWARDS LUNCH 12:00 TREELAND RESORTS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.