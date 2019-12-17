Jacks tame Bulldogs, wrestle at Husky Invite
The Ladysmith wrestling team came home last Tuesday night to take on Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in dual meet action as they went on to a dominating performance defeating the Bulldogs 66-18. Picking up forfetis for the Jacks were Colin Dicus, Dj Livingston, Caiden Engel, Wade Stanger and Coltin Fenstermacher. Clayton Roscoe, Derick Vollendorf, Logan Poradish and Grant Rydlund all picked up pins in the dominating victory for the Jacks.
The Ladysmith Lumberjack wrestling team competed this past Saturday at the EC North Husky Invite. Ellsworth went on to a first place finish as St. Croix Falls finished runner-up followed by Medford in third place as a team out of the 27 team field.
The Lumberjacks were led for the second week in a row by heavy weight Wade Stanger as he went on to a second place finish Saturday. Stanger by fall over Andrew Hartman of Eau Claire Memorial in the opening round in 35 seconds and went on to pin Wylie Dunn of Whitehall in the quarterfinal in 26 seconds to advance to the semifinal against Logan Peterson of Ellsworth. After a 6-2 victory over Peterson, Stanger advance to take on Tanner Gaffey of Saint Croix Falls, who currentlty is ranked as the third best wreslter in the state as Stanger is ranked seventh. Stanger took Gaffey all three periods and each of the overtimes to fall to tiebreaker rule 2-1. Stanger is currently 8-1 on the season.
At 126 pounds Derick Vollendorf placed sixth place as he currently is 6-3 on the season. . Vollendorf won by fall over Neven Peterson of Eau Claire Memorial in 5:58 and won by decision over Noah Henning of New Richmond by the score of 9-4.
DJ Livingston placed seventth and currently has a record of 5-4 after Saturday’s tournament. Livingston (won by fall over Cole Romsos of Cameron in 2:47 and won by forfeit over Hunter Gartman of Baldwin-Woodville.
At 160 pounds, Ryan Vollendorf placed twelfth and currently has a record of 7-3. Vollendorf won by fall over Xavier Digman of Abbotsford/Colby in 1:39.
At 170 pounds, Grant Rydlund placed twelfth and has a record of 6-4. Rydlund won by decision over Sam LaPean of New Richmond by a score of 5-0, and won by decision over James Kemp of Saint Croix Falls by the score of 3-0.
The Lumberjacks will be back on the mat this Friday night as they head to Stanley-Boyd to grapple before heading into the Christmas Break.
