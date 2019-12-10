Lady Raiders split conference games
The Bruce Red Raiders had a pair of conference games last week as they were hosted by the Falcons last Tuesday night that saw the Raiders fall 44-22 before finally getting a chance to play at home after their first two games on the road as they hosted the Lake Holcombe Chieftains Friday night.
The first half was back and forth and when the buzzer sounded at the half, both teams went into the locker room with the score tied 20-20.
The second half was a bit different though as the Red Raiders went on to pull away as they outscored the Chieftains 31-22 to go on to a 51-42 victory.
Lauren Sturzl and Halle Anderson both went on to score 16 points to lead the Raiders as Capri Strom went on to finish with eight points as Alex Granica chipped in with seven.
The Red Raider girl’s are on the road this Friday night as they travel to Cornell to take on the Chiefs, before returning home on Monday to host Prentice.
