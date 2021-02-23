Lumberjacks cage Bears, fall in Cameron
They always say that the third time is a charm, and that statement came true last Tuesday night for the Ladysmith boy’s basketball team as they were in Barron for the opening round of the WIAA play-off as they were hosted by the Barron Bears.
In their first two meetings, the Bears were on the winning end of 57-50 in the first match up and then upended the Jacks the second by a score of 73-69.
In the third meeting last week, the Jacks came out to make a statement as they held the Bears to just 13 first half points as they took a 26-13 lead into the locker room at the half.
The second half was a bit of a different story as the Bears cut into the Jack’s lead, cutting it to just two points during the half as Ladysmith was out scored 31-23, but the first half was too much for the Bears as the Jacks picked up the regional victory by a score of 49-44. “Barron were the 4 seed and we were the 5. We knew going into this game that it was going to be a challenge to contain their best player, Carter LaLiberty. The last regular season meeting at their place was a physical battle. So, we wanted to mix up some things defensively to take away their scoring opportunities. The first half was about as good of a half that we played on both sides of the ball. We were efficient on offense scoring 26 points and limiting them to only 13 points. Coming out in the second half, we knew that they’d make a run and that they did. They came within two points at 33-31 and we knew we were in for a battle the rest of the game. We were able to hit some timely free throws and hold on for the road playoff win. It’s hard to beat a team 3 times during a year, and we knew that with the changed we made defensively that we stood a good chance of winning this game. Overall, we held them to 32% shooting and only 22% from 3-point range. We were out-rebounded but only by 8. We only had 12 turnovers for the entire game.,” stated head coach Brian Rogers.
Brady Ingersol finished the night as the Jack’s leading scorer with 25 points and five rebounds. Brandon Walters went on to finish with nine points and six rebounds, Eli Rogers went on to score seven points as Mitchell Lehman chipped in with six.
With the victory over the Bears, the Jacks advanced to the regional semi-final last Friday night in Cameron to take on the Comets for the third time this season. The third time is a charm statement didn’t play out as the Jacks as they trailed 52-37 in the first half and went on to fall 65-77. “We went into this game against the 4th ranked team in the state knowing that we were out matched at every position. The great part about basketball though is that it’s played 5-5. On paper, they’re a lot better than us, but you cannot tell that to our players. They battled for 36 minutes despite three players being in foul trouble for most of the first half. Our bench was able to keep the game from turning into a blowout and we went into the locker room down only 15. We came out in the second half and turned up the heat defensively and got to within 2 points, then 3 points, and lastly 4 points. So we battled against their non-stop offensive attack and hung in there. In the end, the better team won tonight, but this was the starting point for next year already. We’re going to have to replace Brandon Walters somehow as he really stepped up this year to become a force to be reckoned with as a varsity basketball player. Some areas stood out as being contributors to our demise tonight. We can up 20 transition points, which is about 16 more than we want to allow. They out scored us 34-28 in the paint, but it shows the grit our boys have trying to get to best shot possible. We struggled at points trying to value the basketball and ended up with 22 turnovers. Ultimately, we turned it over 1/3 of the time and that’s not going to get it done. Cameron on the other hand only had 10 turnovers. They also got to the line 15 more times than we did, but they only made 16/34. Also, they had 18 offensive rebounds with one player (Austin Weist) having as many as our whole team had (9),” coach Rogers concluded.
Three seniors careers came to an end as Brandon Walters, Ren Nees and DJ Dahlstrom played their final games as Lumberjacks under head coach Brian Rogers in Cameron.
