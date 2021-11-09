Tridents finish fourth at DII Sectional Meet – Lechleitner and Bunton move on to State!
The Trident Swimmers travelled to Menomonie High School on Sunday, Nov. 6 to compete at the WIAA Division Two, Sectional meet. The girls left the pool finishing infourth4th place in a 13 team field, and with Lake Holcombe Senior Brooke Lechleitner and Ladysmith Junior Madeline Bunton moving on to the Division Two State meet!
Bunton, Michelle Gaddy, Maddie Kempen and Lechleitner were first in the pool in the 200 Medley Relay where the girls finished in fourthth place with tremendous efforts by Gaddy and Kempen swimming personal best times in the breaststroke and butterfly legs. Maddy Bunton was next in the pool with her teammate, Freshmen Sarah Allard. Maddy finished in third place with a season best swim of 2:01.82. Sarah hit the wall in 2:14.11 dropping over seven seconds off her previous best time! In the 200 Individual Medley, Juniors Michelle Gaddy and Sanaa Trott both had good swims with Sanaa shaving just over three seconds off her prior personal best time. The 50 Freestyle again featured local standout Brooke Lechleitner swimming to a second place finish with a new personal best and team record, with a time of 24.34 seconds. Brooke’s teammates, Junior Sadie Heath and Freshmen Lauren Hanson both set new personal best times of 28.10 seconds and 31.13 seconds, respectively.
Sophomore Madilyn Kempen along with Freshmen Sarah Allard and Alyxandria Lunemann raced the 100 Butterfly. Maddie raced a personal best time of 1:05.62 finishing in sixth place, earning a trip to the podium. Sarah dropped nearly 3 seconds in the event with Ally taking off nearly seven seconds for best times for both of the freshmen as well. Brooke was back in the pool for the 100 Freestyle, this time hitting the wall in third place with a time of 54.51. Sadie Heath took another two seconds off her 100 Free time hitting the wall in 1:01.81. Maddy Bunton was next in the pool with Freshmen teammate Lauren Hanson in the 500 Freestyle. Both the girls had good swims with Maddy finishing in first place with a season best time of 5:27.62. In the 4 x 50 Freestyle relay Gaddy, Allard, Trott and Heath teamed up with each girl swimming personal best times in the event and hitting the wall in 1:53.01 to take ninth place and earn all important points for their team. Ally Lunemann and Sanaa Trott were next in the pool in the 100 Backstroke with Ally dropping over three seconds and Sanaa nearly two to hit new personal bests as well. The 100 Breaststroke featured Maddie Kempen and Michelle Gaddy. Both girls had excellent swims with Maddie hitting the wall with a new best time of 1:16.79 to take tenth place. The meet wrapped up with the 4 x 100 Freestyle relay. Brooke hit the water first swimming a blazing fast 54.60 second split. Next up was Sarah Allard swimming the fastest 100 freestyle of her life, hitting the wall in 59.67. Maddie Kempen was in the water next, dropping nearly seven seconds to swim a 1:00.85. Finally, Maddy Bunton swam a 55.92 anchor leg for a 3:51.04 finish. As a team, the girls dropped over 15 seconds in the relay, and finished in third place. “I am certainly excited for Brooke and Maddy in qualifying for the State meet in the 50, 100, 200 and 500 Freestyle events. In total, only 16 girls in the State earn trips in each of these events so this is really a great accomplishment that both girls have worked hard for throughout the season. As a team, to finish in fourth place overall in a very competitive Sectional, knocking out some strong teams from big schools like Wausau East and Menomonie, is tremendous. All the girls swam so well today with our Freshmen Sarah, Lauren and Ally dropping incredible times. Our Sophomore, Maddie Kempen had a 100 percent improvement meet capping off a very strong season. Then our Juniors Michelle, Sanaa and Sadie hit personal best times throughout the meet and really anchored the team with their leadership and personal efforts. We really would’ve liked to see one of the relays make it through to earn a trip to State too, but all that the girls can do is their absolute best, and I have every confidence that is exactly what they gave for each other today. The time drops in the relays alone really says the most about the talents and character of this incredible group of student-athletes. I truly could not be any prouder of these girls and this team,” head coach Matt Bunton stated.
Brooke and Maddy will travel to WIAA Division II State Meet scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12th held at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
