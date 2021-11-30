Raiders look to build off of conference title
The Bruce boy’s basketball program is looking to build on the momentum of a East Lakeland Conference title from a year ago with an overall record of 14-4 and 10-2 in conference under second year head coach, Ed Lanzer.
The Raiders lost three key players from a season ago in Dan Brockman, McCoy Mansky and Drew Chafer but are excited as four starters return to the line-up this season.
Key returners this season are Chris Brockman (11.4 ppg), Ryan Popowich (11.6 ppg), Matt Popowich (9.7 ppg), Jake Thome (8.3 ppg) and Dom Tinker (3.3 ppg) will lead the way for the Raiders as the season plays out.
Big news for the Red Raiders line-up this season will be the return of senior Leo Zimmer to the floor after an injury a season ago. “Leo was a projected starter last season and broke his leg during the first week of practice. It was a terrible break, it was even feared he might never walk again. Leo has done everything and more and seems to have made full recovery and is a projected starter for this upcoming season,” stated coach Lanzer.
The goals are high and the Raiders are looking to be the team to beat in the Lakeland again this season, but coach Lanzer sees Flambeau and New Auburn as the other two teams in conference that could be the teams to beat on their quest for a second straight championship. “Expect to win conference championship, and make deep run in the playoffs,” stated coach Lanzer.
The projected varsity line-up for the Red Raiders will be seniors Chris Brockman, Leo Zimmer and Dom Tinker. Juniors are Matt Popowich, Jake Thome, Tyler Bader and Dylan Trott. Sophomores will be Ryan Popowich, Brady Trott and Carter Golat.
On the junior varsity the Red Raiders will look to sophomores Jonah VanDoorn, Brady Trott, Carter Golat ad Tom Chafer. Freshman are Andrew Fredrick, Greyson LaRock, Levi Nyhagen, Trace Thome, Clayten Svoma and Spencer Hautamaki. Managers for the Raiders are Kaitlyn Brockman and Isabelle Ladwig.
The Red Raiders are coming off a game in Webster and are looking to head back on the road Friday, Dec. 3 as they head to Clayton to take on the Bears at 7:15 p.m.
