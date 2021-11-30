Raiders look to build off of conference title

Ladysmith, WI (54848)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.