Lumberjacks look for returners to lead on the mat
The Ladysmith Lumberjack wrestling team will have many young faces this year as they get set to take the mat under head coach, Chase Gudis, who enters his third season at the helm after a sixth place finish in the conference a year ago with a 3-3 record. Gudis will once agin be assisted by Bubba Gudis and Doug Moore.
The Jacks who were 4-7 overall, will look to their senior, returning state qualifier and runner-up a season ago at heavyweight Wade Stanger to lead the way. Stanger, who finished last season 44-5 will once again look return to the finals in Madison as he will have to go through Tanner Gafney of St. Croix Falls to take his position at the top of the podium as the number one wrestler in division three in March.
Joining Stanger will be fellow senior, Derick Vollendorf, who finished a season ago with a record of 35-11 and just missing out on a return trip to state as a junior. Look for Vollendorf to use that as motivation this season to not only lead the Jacks, but to help him return to the WIAA State meet in this, his final season as a Lumberjack grappler.
Junior, Grant Ryldlund and sophomore Clayton Roscoe will be the other two top Jacks returning this season that coach Gudis will look to turn the corner as both wrestlers qualified for the sectional meet a season ago as Rydlund finished with a record of 27-18 and Roscoe had a record of 20-17. “We are young and inexperienced, but we are eager to get the kids on the mat to learn how to compete and improve day in and day out as we navigate this season ,” concluded coach Gudis.
