QUICK WORK FOR VOLLENDORF

QUICK WORK FOR VOLLENDORF – Derick Vollendorf was on the mat for less than a minute last Tuesday night as the senior, two time state qualifier hit this walk up cradle for the first period pin fall in the Jacks dual meet victory over the Comets at home. – Photo by Todd Roehl

