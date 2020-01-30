Raiders down Chiefs at home
The Bruce boy’s basketball team split a pair of conference games last week as they were on the road to take on the Lake Holcombe Chieftains on Tuesday night before returning home on Friday to take on the Cornell Chiefs.
On Tuesday the Raiders ran into a red-hot Chieftain team as they fell 77-33 on the road as Chris Brockman and Brady Gauthier were the leading scoreers with eight points each. Dan Brockman went on to finish with six points.
On Friday night the Raiders returned home to take on the Cornell Chiefs as they looked to rebound from Tuesday in Holcombe. After the first half the Raiders were out to a big 31-9 lead and went on to a convincing victory over the Chiefs by the score of 65-24. “Friday was a great night and we really needed it to get back on track. Chris had 18 points and shot extremely well from the field going seven of nine and three of four from behind the arc. Leo Zimmer played really well off the bench, going two of three from the three point arc and four of five overall adding 10 points. Dan Brockman added 9 with 6 steals and Dom Tinker probably had his best game of season. That is the most aggressive I have seen Dom. It was really nice to see and he ended up with eight points but he added five steals, four rebounds, two blocks, two assists. He was all over. Mitchell Lehman added four points, but played extremely well defensively with eight deflections and 8 steals. He also came up with five rebounds and did a great job distributing the ball with six assists. It was nice to see kids looking for each other breaking the other team down with ball movement. It was a great team win. We have a couple big non-conference games coming up next week that will be big seating games when tournaments roll around. Hooefully we can put a good stretch together here like we did coming off christmas break,” stated head coach, Jason Lehman.
The Red Raiders are on the road for their next two games as they will be in Prentice this Friday night in non-conference play and then in New Auburn on Tuesday as they return to East Lakeland Conference action.
