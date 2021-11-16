16th annual Hunt of a Lifetime make magical return
After sitting out last year due to the DNR’s covid safety protocols, the annual Hunt of a Lifetime for children with severe life altering illnesses was held for the 16th year.
The event, sponsored by Bill Rands, the Safe Hunters of Tomorrow (S.H.O.T) and the RC Gobblers chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, was held September 12-14. “Our hunters this year were Trevor Tompkins of Eau Claire and Sammy Sedelbauer of Black River Falls. Trevor is a student at EC North high school and Sammy is an honorary member of the UW-EC BluGold wrestling team. Both young men are outgoing and full of energy,” stated DNR Warden, Jeremy Peery.
The Hunt of a Lifetime motto, Where Magic Happens, certainly rang true as both hunters were successful in harvesting two whitetail bucks, two does and two black bears in two days time.
In addition to the sponsors, the success of the event is due to the tireless efforts of the volunteers and donations from many generous people. Special recognition goes out to Birch Creek Taxidermy (Curt Walters) and the Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association for the taxidermy work; Mark Heath and his staff at Whiskey Ridge for the processing of the hunters’ harvests. But most of all, thanks to Trevor, Sammy and their families for allowing us to be a part of their lives over those three days. Jeremy Peery concluded by stated “It truly was magical!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.