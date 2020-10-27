Jills season comes to end at Cameron XC Sectional
The Ladysmith Lumberjill cross-country team advanced three individual runners to this past Saturday’s section race in Cameron after Tuesday’s sub-sectional in Webster.
The theme stayed consistent last week as both meets were fullof snow as the Jills took to both courses to put it all on the line as each runner looked to qualify for the WIAA State XC Meet in West Salem this coming Saturday.
On Tuesday the Jills were went on to a fourth place finish overall as a team as they were led by Raemalee Smith’s eighth place finish, Kylee Becker’s tenth place finish and Rachel Sovacool’s eleventh place finish as all three Jill runners qualified for the sectional race in Cameron this past Saturday. “Due to COVID, the WIAA reduced the number of Sectional Meets and added a Sub-Sectional Meet round to the tournament series in order to narrow down the field prior to the Sectional Meets. The girls team ran a great race as well, but missed qualifying as a team. However, two of our three seniors (Kylee Becker and Rachel Sovacool) were able to extend their season a little bit longer and they were joined by sophomore Raemalee Smith, in competing as individuals at the Sectional Meet. This race marked the end of senior Maddy Nybakke’s cross country career. Maddy has been a great teammate, and her career will be highlighted by her great sectional race as a freshman when she missed qualifying for State by just a few places,” state head coach, Jacob Ebner.
On Saturday, the Jills season came to an end as the girls team did not advance any runners individually to the State Meet, however, all three girls were able to put a successful mark on the end of their season as well as careers for Kylee Becker and Rachel Sovacool.
The first Ladysmith girl to cross the finish line was Raemalee Smith in a time of 21:35. This was Raemalee’s fastest time ever by 18 seconds. Raemalee missed qualifying for State by three places. The second Ladysmith girl to cross the finish line was Rachel Sovacool in a time of 21:53. This was Rachel’s fastest time ever by 49 seconds. Rachel missed qualifying for State by eight places. This meet also was the last meet of Rachel’s high school career. Rachel finishes her high school career with 1651 wins over the four seasons that she has been a part of the Ladysmith Cross Country program. It was awesome to watch Rachel mature as a runner over the last four seasons. Her 5K race times have improved by over 10 minutes from her freshman season to her senior season. The third Ladysmith girl to cross the finish line was Kylee Becker in a time of 23:36. Kylee missed qualifying for State by 11 places. This meet was also the last meet of Kylee’s high school career. Kylee finishes her high school career as my winningest high school girl cross country runner. Kylee earned 2541 wins in her four seasons with the cross country program. Kylee’s cross country career will be highlighted by qualifying for the State Meet and earning Academic All-State Honors in 2019, as well as earning All-Conference Honors in 2017 and 2019.
