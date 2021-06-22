Lawton heading back to state for Falcons
The Flambeau Falcon track teams competed last Thursday night against 45 other teams from around northwest Wisconsin at the Division three Sectional Meet with hopes of advancing to this Thursday’s State Meet in La Crosse.
Leading the way for the Falcons, and making a return trip to La Crosse after a year away due to COVID, Kristen Lawton won the 800M run with a time of 2:27.34. Lawton also placed second in the 1600M run with a time of 5:32.20.
Ari Brost and Emily Dean competed in the high jump, but saw their seasons end at the Sectional as did senior, Sophie Hauser in the pole vault, who closed out a great career for the Falcons in Cameron. Anna Crick’s season came to an end as well in the discus.
On the boy’s side, Henry Allard and Riley Ewer’s seasons came to an end and senior, Dalton Lebal’s career as a Flambeau throw ended in Cameron as he just missed qualifying in the shot and discus.
Lawton is the lone Falcon making the trip to La Crosse and will look to leave her mark Thursday as Division three takes the track in La Crosse at 11 A.M.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.