Heart O’ North 2021 Baseball All Conference

Heart O’ North

2021 Baseball All Conference

1st Team

NAMESCHOOLYEAR

Ethan Rothbauer Bloomer Senior 

Cole Schwab Bloomer Senior 

Jack Strand Bloomer Junior 

Keegan Yohnk Bloomer Sophomore

Jack Martens Cumberland Senior

Kole Paulson Northwestern Junior

Brennen Werner Northwestern Senior

Payton Christenson St Croix Falls Senior 

Jared Lessman St Croix Falls Senior

Brayden Olson St Croix Falls Sophomore

Adrian Scott St Croix Falls Sophomore

2nd Team

NAMESCHOOLYEAR

Regan Vruwink Barron Sophomore

Connor Crane Bloomer Junior

Tyson Lucas Cameron Freshman

Ashtyn Waite Cameron Junior

Lucas Anderson Cumberland Senior

Coburn Hanson Hayward Senior

Cole Lahti Northwestern Sophomore

Dylan Ronchi Northwestern Senior

AJ Hotchkiss Spooner Senior

Brandon Rangel Spooner Sophomore

Brady Belisie St Croix Falls Sophomore

Cole Lahti Northwestern Sophomore

Honorable Mention

NAMESCHOOLYEAR

Carter Laliberty Barron Senior

Aaron Williams Barron Senior

Jay Rider Bloomer Junior

Josh Halverson Cameron Senior

Ryan Smith Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Junior

Maddux Allen Cumberland Junior

Josh Martens Cumberland Senior 

Dylan Weber Cumberland Senior

Nick Mays Hayward Senior 

Logan Abric Hayward Sophomore

Brady Ingersoll Ladysmith Sophomore

Carter Melton Spooner Senior

Andrew Nauertz Spooner Junior 

Zach Clark St Croix Falls Senior

Dylan Smith St Croix Falls Sophomore 

 

Player of the Year

Jared Lessman St Croix Falls Senior

 

Players are listed alphabetically by schools, not votes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.