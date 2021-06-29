Heart O’ North
2021 Baseball All Conference
1st Team
NAMESCHOOLYEAR
Ethan Rothbauer Bloomer Senior
Cole Schwab Bloomer Senior
Jack Strand Bloomer Junior
Keegan Yohnk Bloomer Sophomore
Jack Martens Cumberland Senior
Kole Paulson Northwestern Junior
Brennen Werner Northwestern Senior
Payton Christenson St Croix Falls Senior
Jared Lessman St Croix Falls Senior
Brayden Olson St Croix Falls Sophomore
Adrian Scott St Croix Falls Sophomore
2nd Team
NAMESCHOOLYEAR
Regan Vruwink Barron Sophomore
Connor Crane Bloomer Junior
Tyson Lucas Cameron Freshman
Ashtyn Waite Cameron Junior
Lucas Anderson Cumberland Senior
Coburn Hanson Hayward Senior
Cole Lahti Northwestern Sophomore
Dylan Ronchi Northwestern Senior
AJ Hotchkiss Spooner Senior
Brandon Rangel Spooner Sophomore
Brady Belisie St Croix Falls Sophomore
Honorable Mention
NAMESCHOOLYEAR
Carter Laliberty Barron Senior
Aaron Williams Barron Senior
Jay Rider Bloomer Junior
Josh Halverson Cameron Senior
Ryan Smith Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Junior
Maddux Allen Cumberland Junior
Josh Martens Cumberland Senior
Dylan Weber Cumberland Senior
Nick Mays Hayward Senior
Logan Abric Hayward Sophomore
Brady Ingersoll Ladysmith Sophomore
Carter Melton Spooner Senior
Andrew Nauertz Spooner Junior
Zach Clark St Croix Falls Senior
Dylan Smith St Croix Falls Sophomore
Player of the Year
Jared Lessman St Croix Falls Senior
Players are listed alphabetically by schools, not votes
