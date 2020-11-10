Knights fall on road to Unity
The Lake Holcombe/Cornell Knights were on the road last Friday night as they finished off the regualr season against the Unity Eagles in conference action.
The Knights were down 6-0 in the first quarter until Tate Saurwein connected with Colton Minnick for a 75 yard touchdown in the air to tie things up at 6-6. The Eagles built on their lead though in the first quarter with another score to to bring the score to 12-6, which is where it stood until the final quarter of play.
In the fourth quarter the Eagles put up two more scores as they went on to defeat the Knights 25-6 as Saurwein led the way on offense with 54 yards rushing and 75 yards passing and a touchdown. Minnick was the leading receiver with 75 yards and a score.
On defense, it was Saurwein with six tackles, as Minnick finished with six solo tackles and two assisted tackles. Sam Ewer had five total tackles as well as a tackle for a loss in the road loss for the Knights.
The Knights finished up the regular season with a 4-2 record in Lakeland Conference play for the 2020 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.