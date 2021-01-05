Jacks top Chieftains during holiday break
The Ladysmith boy’s were without a game over break after Mellen had to cancel due to COVID protocol, so the Lake Holcombe Chieftains came to town after a game 24 hours earlier as the Jacks hosted the Chieftains in non-conference action.
The first half saw the Jack jump out on top of the Chieftains, who looked a little slow footed after their game against Boyceville as the Jacks took a 30-16 lead into the half.
The Second half was much closer as the Chieftains kept pace with the Jacks as the Jacks out scored Lake Holcombe in the second half 41-38 to pick up the victory heading into the new year by the score of 71-54.
The Jacks had 26 points off of turnovers committed by the Chieftains as Brady Ingersol led the way with 21 points and Brandon Walters was close behind with 20 points on the night.
The Jacks were efficient in the paint as they scored 44 points on the night from inside as they were led by junior, Jack West’s 12 points as Eli Rogers finished the night with ten as four Lumberjacks scored in double digits.
Overall the Jacks had 17 steals leading to 26 points off of turnovers, 19 assists and 40 rebounds as a team in the victory. “This was a good game to pick-up since the Mellen game was cancelled. With everything that’s been happening this year, we were happy that we could schedule this game. Overall, there were some areas that we wanted to make sure that we focused on after the close loss to Barron on 12/19. We wanted to make sure that we improved our shot selection and get better shots and not settle as much. We did this for the most part, but we still rely on the three-point shot too much sometimes when that’s not always our best option. Our offensive efficiency was solid at 1.01 points per possession. This came from getting looks close to the rim and/or in the paint. Conversely, we were able to limit Lake Holcombe’s looks in the paint, but we allowed a few too many offensive rebounds. We out scored them 44-20 in the paint. We did well sharing the ball today having 19 assists on 29 field goals. So we had good distribution and ball movement. Our defensive pressure needs to continue to get better because it goes in spurts. But when it’s going, they’re fun to watch and we create a lot of easy points. We were active with 18 deflections and 17 steals,” head coach Brian Rogers stated.
The Lumberjacks are currently 3-2 as they have a busy week ahead of them as they are in St. Croix this Thursday, home on Saturday against Bloomer and then on the road next Tuesday to take on Bloomer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.