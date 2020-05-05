THROWBACK- PUT ‘ER THERE!

PUT ‘ER THERE! – From the pages of the Aug. 26, 1982 sports, Tony Hayshaker slugger, Kent Fecteau (left) gets a congratulatory handshake from Mgr. Dick Leonhard as he circles the bases following a home run in the fourth inning of last Friday night’s Wisconsin Baseball Association (WBA) Tournament game at Hayward. Fecteau’s blast came off winning pitcher Jim Ackley, who was otherwise tough for the Hayshakers as he pitched his Hayward Hawk team to an eventual 9-3 win.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.