The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and conservation partners are encouraging novice hunters who want to learn about bear hunting in Wisconsin to apply for the Learn to Hunt Bear (LTHB) program.
The Learn to Hunt Bear program provides a unique learning opportunity and outdoor experience for novice hunters who otherwise lack a pathway to hunting bear. The program includes multiple classroom and field sessions, culminating with a bear-hunting excursion. Participants will learn about bear biology, population management, habits and habitat, hunting techniques, regulations and safety.
Anyone who has not previously participated in the Learn to Hunt Bear program or received a bear harvest authorization is encouraged to apply. Participants must be at least 10 years old, and there is no maximum age.
The number of Learn to Hunt Bear programs offered varies annually and will influence the number of participants selected. Applicants will be notified of the status of their application by June 1.
Interested participants should complete an application and send it to the DNR, postmarked no later than May 1. The application, program guidelines and more information can be found on the DNR Learn to Hunt Bear webpage.
Become A Learn To Hunt Bear Instructor
In addition to seeking participants, the DNR is also looking for groups of experienced bear hunters interested in becoming Learn to Hunt Bear program instructors. Potential instructors need at least five years of bear hunting experience and consent to a background check. The DNR will work with instructor groups to develop a Learn to Hunt Bear program in their area.
