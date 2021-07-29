Upriver Lakes Sturgeon Spearing Application Deadline Aug. 1
OSHKOSH, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds sturgeon spearers that the deadline to apply for an Upriver Lakes sturgeon spearing tag is Aug. 1.
Only 500 license holders will be selected from these applications to spear a sturgeon from lakes Poygan, Winneconne or Butte des Morts due to a higher success rate on the Upriver Lakes. There is a 62% average success rate on Upriver Lakes compared to 9% average on Lake Winnebago.
License holders must apply for a license or purchase a preference point for the Upriver Lakes spear fishery. Spearing licenses are then issued through a drawing where priority is granted to applicants with the most preference points. Those not selected earn a preference point towards future drawings.
The sturgeon spearing tradition on Lake Winnebago, Lake Poygan, Lake Winneconne, and Lake Butte des Morts will begin on Feb. 12, 2022, and run for a maximum of 16 days or until any of the predetermined harvest caps are reached.
The public can purchase resident and nonresident licenses online using the DNR’s Go Wild license portal or at any license sales location. All license holders must be a minimum of 12 years old or turning 12 years old between Nov. 1, 2021, and the last day of the 2022 spearing season.
An unlimited number of licenses are available for the Lake Winnebago spear fishery and can be purchased until Oct. 31, 2021. Applicants authorized for an Upriver Lakes license cannot purchase a license for Lake Winnebago.
