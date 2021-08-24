Chieftains look to returners for 2021 season
The Lake Holcombe football team will look to replace some key players lost to graduation a year ago as head coach, Brian Baldry and the Chieftains have eight returning letter winners as they make the move from 11 man football to eight man.
The Chieftains will look to top returners, Colton Minnick, Sam Ewer, Nate Jones and Ryan Giencke to lead the way as they have to fill the shoes of Tate Sauerwein, Kaden Krank and Mike Kane lost to graduation.
Along with the four key returners the Chieftains will look to up and comers like Max Sauerwein, Harley Scheorder, Parker Miller and Cead Ewer to fill key spots as they enter the North Central Rouge Conference.
The Chieftains are coming off a 7-4 record a year ago overall and 4-4 in conference play and coach Baldry and assistants Bryce Plummer and Kaden Crank will look to replicate that success in eight man football this season. “With this being our first eight man season in a rouge conference, we know little about opposing teams at this point. I believe that with our skill set and my prior experience in eight man football we should be battling for the top spot in this conference. I am excited to see this team progress throughout the season. We are a different team than the past few years. We have the skill set to really put on a show on Friday Nights, if we can build upon this football family,” coach Baldry stated.
The Chieftains will open up the 2021 season Friday, Aug. 27 on the road as they will take on Thorp, with kick-off scheduled for 7 p.m.
