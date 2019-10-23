Falcons finish regular season strong
The Flambeau Falcons looked to cap off a great first year under new head coach, Karleigh Cody as they wrapped up the regular season against Winter on the road last Monday night before returning home Thursday to host the Birchwood Bobcats on Flambeau’s senior night.
On Monday the Falcons took home the victory over the Warriors in four sets as they defeated Winter 25-13 in the first set before losing the second 24-26. The Falcons rebounded though and finished off the Warriors in the next two sets by the scores of 25-15 and 25-6 to capture the conference victory.
On Thursday night the Falcons hosted the Bobcats on Flambeau’s senior night as they honored their six seniors: Georgia Groothousen, Kim Riegel, Mady Opelt, Victoria Kenealy, Courtney Riel and Jayda Moore.
The first set went to a determined and excited Falcons squad 25-19 but the Bobcats came back and had a battle on their hands as they won the next three sets 25-21, 25-23 and 26-24 to pull out the victory over the Falcons.
The Falcons finished out the regular season with a 9-3 conference record as they received a top five seed and home play-off match in the first round of the WIAA play-offs.
