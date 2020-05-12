Study to Determine Affects of School Closures on Student-Athletes
STEVENS POINT, Wis. –The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has endorsed a University of Wisconsin research study to determine how school closures have affected the physical health and well-being of high school students.
Approximately 2,500 male and female student-athletes aged 13-19 who have participated in interscholastic athletics in the last 12 months are the subjects of the study initiated by Dr. Tim McGuine at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health in the Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation.
To access the survey, click on the link: https://uwmadison.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cVft70JKnEBOIMl
The study will require anyone under 18-years old to obtain parent or guardian permission to participate.
Each volunteer participant in the study will be asked to complete and submit a short, confidential survey with questions about participant’s mental well-being, physical activity and overall quality of life. The survey is intended to take less than 10 minutes to complete.
If you have any questions about the research study, please contact UW Health Patient Relations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.