Jack West qualifies for State Golf Meet
The Ladysmith Lumberjack golf team competed last week at the Division 3 sectional at Luck/Frederic.
Overall the Jacks finished fourth as a team as they were just eight strokes out from qualifying as a team with a 365 behind third place Drummond with a 363, Eleva-Strum in Second with a 357 and team champion Durand with a score of 327.
Indivdually, it was junior, Jack West continuing his superb play after a regional title with a third place finish overall and a berth in the state tournament with a round of 81.
Keegan Steckel finished in 12th place with a round of 84. Coltin Fenstermacher shot a 98, Zach Kostka finished with a 102 and Christian Rooot shot a round of 107.
West will golfed at Trappers Turn in the Dells this past Monday and Tuesday, competing in 18 holes each day. “Congratulations to him and our entire team on a fantastic season,” stated head coach, Steve Alberson.
