Lumberjills improve to 18-7
The Ladysmith volleyball team kept things rolling last week as they were busy with eight matches on their way to improving to 18-7 overall and sit in first place currently on top of the Heart of the North Conference with a record of 4-0.
Last Tuesday night the Jills hosted Chetek-Weyerhaueser in conference play as they swept the Bulldogs at home in three straight set by the scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-14.
Alli Clark finished with nine kills and four blocks and 11 digs. Emerson Clark had 17 digs as Cora Gerber and Elle Nisbit also had eleven. Erica Smith went on to finish with 10 digs. Gerber led the team in assists with 15 on the night.
The Jills kept things rolling on Thursday night on the road in Spooner as they swept the Rails in three straight.
On Saturday the Jills finished the day four in two in tournament play as they defeated Rhinelander, Florence, Bruce and Lakeland. The Jills only loss on the day came to Phillips and Prentice as they continue to improve with a record of 18-7 as they get ready to host the Cameron Comets this Thursday in Ladysmith at 7 p.m.
