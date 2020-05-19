WIAA Approves Extension of Physical Exam Period
STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control approved an extension of the alternate year physical examination period required for interscholastic participation and discussed options to modify operational revenues and expenses at its May meeting today.
Membership rules require a physical examination prior to participation in interscholastic athletics and every two years thereafter. The Board’s action allows a one-time extension of the two-year period for student-athletes with physical exams forms already on file. For fall sports in 2020, student-athletes that have had a physical within the past two years may receive an extension into the third year until they are able to get a physical with their primary care physician.
Parents of participants are required to complete the newly created physical examination extension form and submit the document to local athletic administration. If answers to any of the questions on the form raise medical concerns since the physical form on file, or if a student-athlete has not had a sports physical in the past two years, one will be required before the student-athlete will be allowed to participate in practice or competition.
