Lumberjill golf team stays busy
With the calendar for the girls golf season being significantly shortened this year, the Ladysmith Girls team has been busy playing 3 or more matches a week.
After their 3rd place finish in the Northwestern Invite, Ladysmith returned home on Friday, September 11th to face the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser team. Ladysmith was able to notch a comfortable win by a score of 208 to 236. Jackie Wallin shot her 2nd consecutive 45 at home for low score of the match. Kaitlyn Schott had a great day and a sub 50 score of 49. Sister Sydney Schott carded a 56, followed by Senior Morgan Susedik with a 58, and Rachel Kostka joined from the Varsity Reserve squad to contribute a 56. Jackie, Kaitlyn, and Sydney all received conference points.
The team competed the following week in matches at home against Spooner and Cumberland, but started the week on Monday with a trip to Botens to face Northwestern in a dual match. Northwester had not lost a match yet this season, and Botens has proved to be difficult course for Ladysmith to find success at, and this year was no exception. A strong Northwestern team was consistent from top to bottom and was led by their #3 player – Claire Jarman who shot a 44. Low scorer for Ladysmith was Jackie Wallin with a 49, followed by Morgani Susedik with a 51. Kaitlyn Schott brought in a 56 followed by Michelle Wallin with a 60 and Sydney Schott with a 61. Ladysmith lost the match 216 to 198 for it’s second loss of the year.
The team returned home on Tuesday to face an up and coming Spooner squad. Ladysmith had another solid day with consistent scoring. Jackie Wallin continued her consistent play to shoot a 46 the only score below 50 during the match. Kaitlyn Schott was second with a 52, and Morgan Susedik had a great round of 55. All three added to their conference point totals. Sydney Schott put up a 57 and Rachel Kostka a 63 to round out Ladysmith’s scoring. Ladysmith’s team score was a 210 to Spooner’s 227.
The final match of the week was a conference dual with Cumberland traveling to Tee Away. The inexperienced Cumberland squad was no match for Ladysmith, as the home team took a big step forward to shoot their best team score of the season. Ladysmith put up a 193 to Cumberland’s 258. Ladysmith accomplished a nearly impossible feat in that all five golfers received conference points (out of a four point system). Jackie Wallin and Kaitlyn torched the course to shoot a 40 and 45 respectively, which was by far the lowest scores of their high school careers in their last home match. The rest of the squad – Morgan Susedik, Sydney Schott and Michelle Wallin each recorded 54’s and each earned a conference point.
The final Conference match of season was held on Monday, September 21, when Ladysmith traveled to play Superior at Nemadji Golf Club. Coming into the match Ladysmith and Superior were tied for 2nd in the conference with six wins each, trailing undefeated Northwestern. In addition to the team standings, this was the final chance for players to earn conference points prior to the 18-hole Conference Tournament. It was a battle to the end for both teams, with great scoring all around. Ladysmith posted their best team score of the year with a 192, but so did Superior with a 187. It was a great day of golf for both teams. Jackie Wallin continued her outstanding play with a 41 for low score of the match, and the ever important five conference points. Superior’s Kaylee Baker and Keely Morehouse came in with a 44 and 45 respectively, and Ladysmith’s Kaitlyn Schott carded a 48 to round out the conference point scoring. Michelle Wallin broke the 50 barrier for the first time with a 49, Morgan Susedik continued her consistent play with a 54, and Sydney Schott came in with a 58.
With Conference matches complete the team turns it’s attention to the 18-hole Conference Tournament on Wed. September 23, hosted by Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Sioux Creek Golf Course. Ladysmith sits tied for third going into the tournament with Barron and Spooner all with six wins.
