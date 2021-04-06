MIDDLE SCHOOL GRAPPLERS FINISH SEASON FOR JACKS – The Ladysmith middle school wrestling team had another successful season as they recently completed competition. The Lumberjack wrestling squad had great numbers as well as several new faces this past season as they hit the mat in the purple and gold. – Photo by Laurie Keeble
The Ladysmith News
Rusk County Shopper
Northwoods Escape
Special Graduation Section
- To view this e-Edition click the image on the left.
Special Christmas Section
Online Poll
Do you attend an Easter church service?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.