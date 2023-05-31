The results of the Sheldon Canoe Race for 2023 have been announced. The annual event was held on Sunday, April 30.
Rate
Price
Duration
Adult Male Canoe
1. Don Lunemann/Steve Porn — 1:20:10.
2. David Connell/Bret Schleppi — 1:21.00.
3. Steve Weiss/Dan Bale — 1:31.10.
4. Dick Kane/Connor — 1:34.30.
5. Austin Macholl/ Ethan Macholl — 1:40:25.
Adult Racing Canoe
l. Brenden Buryska/Joshua DeBlock — 1:28.50.
2. Colin Hoogland/Jack Hoogland — 1:29:34.
Adult Male/ Female Canoe
l. Jeff Chandler/Ashley Luppino — 1:43:13.
2. Jim Kurz/Joyce Hraban — 1:51.50.
High School Canoe
1. Owen Dernovsek/James Nauertz — 1:33:30.
Kayak Male
1. Jeremy Kozlowski — 1:29:30.
2. Matt Strelow — 1:30:50.
3. Doug Lodahy —1:34:30
4. Smokin Joe Jorgensen — 1:31.30.
Kayak Female
1. Karrie Groothousen — 1:37: 10
Canoe Male Solo
1. Glen Felske — 1:51:40
Canoe Female /Female
1. Mary Ann Van Treese/ Terra Jackson — 1:44:58.
