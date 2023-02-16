The Ladysmith Lumberjacks faced the toughest week yet in their season. They played games against Edgar, Cameron and the undefeated rival of the season, Northwestern.
"We knew at the start of the season that this was going to be a tough week having three consecutive road games against tough opponents,” said Ladysmith Lumberjack Boys Basketball Coach Brian Rogers. "A the same time, we knew that it would be a great litmus test for our boys and where we're at with the regular season coming to a close."
On Tuesday, February 7 the Ladysmith Lumberjacks played an away game against Edgar. The Lumberjacks took the win with a final score of 75-42.
"We knew going into this game that we would be facing a physically imposing opponent,” said Coach Rogers. "When one of the players commented after the game that they were the toughest defenders that we faced all year, I'd have to concur with that assessment. From the start of the game, they challenged us physically. Yet, we were still able to force a high number of turnovers on defense (28) which led to 37 points. Usually, we expect about a point per turnover. We were solid with our offensive efficiency only committing 10 turnovers while scoring 1.14 points per possession. We shared the basketball as always ending up with four players in double figures and seven reaching to the scoring column."
Leading Ladysmith in scoring was Brady Ingersoll with 24 points. He was followed by Eli Rogers with 13 points, Logan Alberson with 13 points, Mitchell Lehman with 11 points, Andrew Lehman with 7 points, Timmy Meltz with 5 points, and Braeden Little with 2 points.
On Thursday, February 9 the Ladysmith Lumberjacks played an away game against the Cameron Comets. The Lumberjacks took the win with a final score of 78-69.
"The second part of our 3-game road trip saw us making the drive to Cameron where we knew that by the numbers they are a mirror image of the way we play,” said Coach Rogers. "So, we knew that we had to make a concerted effort to ensure that we limited their transition points. Especially after they just came off putting up 94 points against a very good Prescott team. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, this was a tight game that saw great defense and lots of 3-point attempts. The difference in the game was we were able to hold them to only 2 points in transition. Both teams were efficient with the basketball, but we were able to force 14 turnovers compared to our committing 11. Also, we were amazing from the free throw line going 14-15 as a team. We were able to seal the game with our end of the gameplay we are really good when teams sell out and try to prevent us from getting the ball in."
Leading the scoring in this game was Eli Rogers with 20. He was followed by Brady Ingersoll with 16 points, Aidan Wilson with 16 points, Logan Alberson with 12 points, Andrew Lehman with 6 points, Timmy Meltz with 5 points and Mitchell Lehman with 3 points for the night.
In their third away game of the week, Ladysmith went to Northwestern to take on the Tigers. Ladysmith took a loss in this bout with a final score of 87-70.
"The last game of our week gave us the challenge that we were looking forward to since early December when we lost to them by 9,” said Coach Rogers."Since then, we had not lost a conference game which was good for a 12-game winning streak. We knew that this game would be unlike any of the others we had had up to this point because of the timing of the game and the way that Northwestern plays. They are a very physical team, so we knew that we had to bring our own to match them. From the start of the game, it was very physical, however, we hung with them playing them to a 43-43 tie at halftime. Playing in Maple is a tough place to play, so we put ourselves in the spot we wanted to be in after 18 minutes. In the second half, we had a tough time stopping their three-point shooters and we did not have the same success. We went a pretty long stretch without scoring and they ended up besting us by 44-27 in the second half. The game was a lot closer than the final score will indicate because they made at least 10 free throws down the stretch while we were unable to score. This game was a learning experience for us as we know that we need to shore up some things defensively in the half-court and in our press. At the same time, we need to be more purposeful on the offensive end when shots are falling and try to get a higher percentage shot."
Leading the scoring for Ladysmith was Eli Rogers with 13 points. He was followed by Braeden Little with 11 points, Logan Alberson with 11 points, Aidan Wilson with 9 points, Timmy Meltz with 9 points, Mitchell Lehman with 8 points, Andrew Lehman with 6 points and Brady Ingersoll with 3 points.
This gives Ladysmith an overall record of 17-3 for the season. Ladysmith now holds a 13-2 record in the Heart O’ North Conference, which gives them the number two spot under the Northwestern Tigers who hold a 15-0 conference record for the season.
"This week we host Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (2-14) and travel to Cumberland on Friday (2-17),” said Coach Rogers. "We need to make sure that we get both of these games as it will have implications on what seed we end up with for playoffs."
