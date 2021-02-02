Flambeau drops heart breaker at home

Flambeau drops heartbreaker at home
The Flambeau boy’s basketball team had just one game last week after coming off a tough loss that saw them fall in a come from behind effort by Lake Holcombe and then saw their lead slip last Tuesday as the New Auburn Trojans held on at the end to had the Falcons their third conference loss by the score of 55-50.
Harley Opachan finished with 20 points as Riley Ewer scored nine points. Dawson Kauffman went on to finish with eight points and nine rebounds while Blake Moore went on to finish with seven points.
Flambeau will be awfully busy as they will finish up a schedule of five games in seven days with their final three on the schedule as they will be at home this Thursday against Birchwood, Friday will also be at home against Gilman before finishing up next Monday on the road in Bruce.
